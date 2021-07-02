John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at $710,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

