John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
HPF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 36,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,500. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $21.82.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
