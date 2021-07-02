John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

HPF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 36,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,500. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

