John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Declares Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 39,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,878. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
