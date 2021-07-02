John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
HPI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $21.92.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
