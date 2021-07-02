John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

HPI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,484. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

