John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. 83,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
