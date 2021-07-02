John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. 83,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

