John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 90,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,274. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
