John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 90,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,274. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

