Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s 10th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $287,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $168.41. The company had a trading volume of 360,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,609. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

