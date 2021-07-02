Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $87.25. 783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.00. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

