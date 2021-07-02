JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $724.00

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 724 ($9.46) and last traded at GBX 711 ($9.29), with a volume of 341519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718 ($9.38).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 605.70. The company has a market cap of £516.92 million and a P/E ratio of -61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

