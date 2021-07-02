JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €77.18 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €77.18 ($90.80) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

FRA DPW opened at €57.66 ($67.84) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €53.87.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

