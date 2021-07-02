JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 47,036 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Horace Mann Educators worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $8,489,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 308,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 50,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,918,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.