JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,447 shares of the software’s stock after selling 1,311,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Altair Engineering worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $373,562.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844 over the last 90 days. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.13. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $71.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.