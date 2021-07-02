JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stringer Asset Management LLC now owns 138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $20.62.

