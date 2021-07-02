JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of ARKAY remained flat at $$124.96 during trading hours on Friday. 842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. Arkema has a 52-week low of $95.95 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

