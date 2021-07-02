JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPSGY. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

