JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

