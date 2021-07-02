JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 51,884 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Liberty Latin America worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $15,097,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LILA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

