Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY remained flat at $$10.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 342,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

