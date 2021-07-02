Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (TKAYY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKAYY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY remained flat at $$10.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 342,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

