KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 194,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 381,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

KAOOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KAO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie raised KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

