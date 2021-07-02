Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $114,254.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,218.44 or 0.99877860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

