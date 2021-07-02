Kava.io Price Hits $4.07 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $285.64 million and approximately $36.01 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00012234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00239897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00036331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $999.33 or 0.03003580 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 137,369,278 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

