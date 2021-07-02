Kava (KAVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

