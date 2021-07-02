Keep Network Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $134.46 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 540,809,210 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

