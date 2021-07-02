Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €790.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €790.00 ($929.41) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €783.09 ($921.28).

KER stock traded up €2.20 ($2.59) during trading on Friday, reaching €739.20 ($869.65). 144,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €719.46.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

