Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Shares Up 5.4%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)’s share price was up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Kesselrun Resources (OTCMKTS:KSSRF)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

