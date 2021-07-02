Kevin Rendino Buys 8,397 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 8,397 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $67,259.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

180 Degree Capital stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,971. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,823,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

