KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

QSR opened at C$79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$82.57. The stock has a market cap of C$24.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.11. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.666 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 99.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

