KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Magna International in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00.

MG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

MG opened at C$114.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.26. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$57.42 and a 12-month high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.72%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

