KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of WOW opened at $21.60 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 51.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

