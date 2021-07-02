KeyCorp Comments on Magna International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Magna International stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.28. Magna International has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 1,772.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

