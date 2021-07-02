Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Up 1.7%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.94 and last traded at $98.94. 9,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.45.

About Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

