Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 848,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

KTRA traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,122. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

