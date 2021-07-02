Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KIGRY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. 6,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.49. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.