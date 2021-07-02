Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. 6,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

