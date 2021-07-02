Klaytn One Day Trading Volume Reaches $124.65 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a market cap of $2.47 billion and $124.65 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00169928 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,599.55 or 1.00231312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.00881437 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,610,135,046 coins and its circulating supply is 2,482,211,230 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.