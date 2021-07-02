Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 23,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHTRF shares. Knight Equity increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. KCG increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

