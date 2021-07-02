Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Down 1.8%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) fell 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. 438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

