Krios Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1,909.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.53 or 0.01408447 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

