Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRYS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.16. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

