Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

