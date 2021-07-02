Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 30,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 62,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.