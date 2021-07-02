Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25,395.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $798,795.10 and approximately $25,395.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,217,165 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

