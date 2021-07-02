Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after buying an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.77. 4,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,509. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $168.26 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

