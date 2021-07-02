Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,429 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of salesforce.com worth $269,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $248.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,647. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $230.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

