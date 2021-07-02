Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 185.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 765,729 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $438,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $408.32. 43,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,305. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.10 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

