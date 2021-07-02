Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $376.82 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255,939 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Skyworks Solutions worth $376,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.90. 49,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,333. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.38.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

