LBRY Credits Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $455,710.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

