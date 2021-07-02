Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 39,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 647,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on Leaf Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$275.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

