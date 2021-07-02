LHT Trading 8% Higher This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $139,566.45 and approximately $15.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006595 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

